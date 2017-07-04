Klöckner Pentaplast completes acquisition of Linpac Group

× Expand Acquisition Klöckner Pentaplast Group has completed the acquisition of the Linpac Group

The Klöckner Pentaplast Group has completed the acquisition of the Linpac Group, following the announcement of its plans on April 7 2017.

The acquisition of Linpac, a prominent film producer and converter for food packaging in Europe, creates a worldwide leader in the rigid and flexible film market, with annual revenues exceeding $2 billion (approx. £1.55bn GBP).

The combined group intends to provide complete packaging solutions to customers and use its positive as an innovative firm in the film and packaging industry to become a “true R&D powerhouse.”

Klöckner Pentaplast will continue to be led by Wayne M. Hewett. Daniel Dayan, former CEO of LINPAC, will lead Klöckner Pentaplast’s food and consumer packaging division.