Kraiburg TPE reacts to packaging market changes

Changing trends in the packaging market has led to increased use of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs), and Kraiburg TPE has reacted to this by responding to the requirements of its customers in the packaging industry with a broad spectrum of materials and services.

TPEs are being used increasingly often in packaging applications thanks to its good elastic properties and ease of processing, while also having good haptic properties with a non-slip surface.

Manufacturers of consumer products are increasingly striving to use their packaging to provide functional unique selling propositions.

Alongside this, the increase in shipments of single liquid products as a result of e-commerce, as opposed to conventional large-scale distribution on pallets, increases the requirements for packaging with a reliable seal.

Josef Neuer, of Product Management EMEA at Kraiburg, said: “A classic soft-touch surface that conveys a high-quality product character to the consumer is no longer enough. That is why we insist on market and customer oriented formulations in the development of our materials that pave the way for innovative packaging solutions and speed up the market launch.”

One innovative application for TPEs is the use of dosing valves, which allow leak-proof packaging of viscous foodstuffs, and cleaning or care products.

The valves only open when pressure is applied, which allows controlled removal of the contents, with no dripping or accumulations.

The dosing valve is manufactured as a one-piece finished product using the two-piece injection moulding process, and the outstanding adhesion of the TPE to the hard component ensures a cost-effective and reliable manufacturing process, resulting in a hygienic and leak-proof valve.

Neuer concluded: “Dosing valves are just one more milestone in the customer-oriented success story of our TPEs for the packaging market. We only use pure white oils, such as those used in the medical industry, so all products are free of PVC, latex, and heavy metals.”