KraussMaffei and Roctool to expand mould heating partnership globally

× Expand KraussRocTool The new agreement will open up new opportunities, say both KraussMaffei and RocTool

KraussMaffei and Roctool have announced they are to intensify their cooperation in the global marketing of Roctool's inductive mould heating technology, known as HD Plastics (High Definition Plastics).

As a result of the new Global Collaboration Agreement, KraussMaffei will be able to offer all injection moulding machines from its range with the option of the HD Plastics technology, either within RocTool’s DMH (Dynamic Mould Heating) package, or directly.

Both companies say they “expect to open up new markets and applications” as a result of the cooperation, along with the “outstanding design options” provided by this technology.

The companies say the benefits of HD Plastics/DMH are the options that allow for design and construction while remaining highly cost-efficient. The one-shot process is said to produce components with premium-quality surfaces, however, without the technical and financial expenditure of decorated films or painting.

As a result, additional in-mould decoration steps such as preforming, punching and feeding are omitted.

"With KraussMaffei as one of the world's leading suppliers of injection moulding machinery, we have a powerful partner at our side. We have been cooperating intensively for the last three years and we have already opened up numerous applications,” commented Mathieu Boulanger, CEO of Roctool.

“Now we want to expand our cooperation further and offer KraussMaffei customers added value with the additional option of Roctool’s HD Plastics technology.”

The companies first presented the technology publically at Chinaplas in Guangzhou last month. They will next present it at an Open House event in Mexico. The partnership will see the technology on KraussMaffei machines available globally, however.

"The design options of the inductive DMH technology are enormous and open up entirely new markets and applications. For example, we see great potential in the entertainment and communications industry, in the automotive industry, and in the sport and leisure sector," explained Nadine Despineux, Vice President Sales of the KraussMaffei brand in the Injection Moulding Machinery segment.

The technology is also said to bring also other key advantages, such as elimination of weld lines, flow length extension, quick cycle time and no temperature limitation for