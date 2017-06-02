Kwikpac sends whisky-loaded recycled rocket into space

Scottish packaging company Kwikpac has sent a miniature bottle of whisky into space using recycled protective packaging products.

The recycled products were used to create a rocket to house the bespoke miniature bottle, before it was launched into space using a weather balloon.

The custom branded whisky ‘Taurex Tonic’ was created and named after the Taurex Steel range of strapping, and was enveloped in a bespoke built foam rocket.

The bottle was inserted into a Perspex tube and protected by the eight main brands of protective packaging, Tuffbuckle, Tuffstrap, maxkraft, Provex, ecorap, airsafe, biofil, and Procell foam.

Using the company Sentintospace, the protective rocket package, complete with the whisky payload, was attached to a weather balloon and launched into the atmosphere where it reached a height of 34,914 metres, equivalent to just over 20 miles high.

Allan Harmer, Marketing Director for Kwikpac, said: “Kwikpac is not only the first packaging company in space, but the first packaging company to test their products in space.”