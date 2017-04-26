LanXess increases investment in Belgian chemical plant

LanXess has announced plans to further strengthen its integrated production complex for polyamide and precursors for plastics in Lillo, Antwerp. With an investment of roughly €25 million (£21.3 million) in 2017, the specialist chemicals company hopes to further enhance efficiency.

Matthias Zachert, Chairman, said: “Our integrated production complex in Lillo is the backbone of our global business for high-tech plastics. Given the trend toward lightweight construction in the automotive industry, for example, this is a major future market. Therefore, we are continuously strengthening the competitiveness of this site. In total, our company has invested more than €300 million in Lillo since 2004 – a sum that shows our firm commitment to this site.”

Thorsten Martin LANXESS Caprolactam Produktion Antwerpen - Kallo LanXess Lillo Plant

The announcement was made on the 50th anniversary of caprolactam production at the site. Caprolactam is a key precursor to produce LanXess’ high-tech plastics. Besides the automotive industry, these plastics are also used in electrical and electronics applications.

The plant in Lillo, north of Antwerp, is part of Europe’s largest chemicals production area. The complex had a capacity of 160,000 metric tons of caprolactam per year in 2004 when LanXess was founded; current capacity is 220,000 metric tons per year. Since the plant came on stream 50 years ago, 6,252,000 metric tons of caprolactam have been produced.

LanXess not only expanded capacity considerably, it also modernised the complex, implementing a virtually energy self-sufficient infrastructure.