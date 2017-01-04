Linpac’s new appointments to support sustainable business strategy

× Expand Linpac Linpac's two new appointments, Lubna Edwards (left) and Martine Brisset

Food packaging manufacturer, Linpac, has recently made two new appointments to support its global films business and to build upon its sustainability position.

Lubna Edwards has joined Linpac as Director of Sustainability and Martine Brisset as Managing Director of its films business.

"I am delighted that Lubna and Martine have joined Linpac as we embark upon our next chapter. I believe these roles will significantly enhance our ability to deliver long-term business growth and leading edge solutions related to our sustainability vision,” commented Group Marketing and Innovation Director, Helene Roberts.

Edwards has joined Linpac with 19 years of experience in the field of sustainability leadership. She will develop and implement the Linpac sustainability strategy to address global challenges, such as carbon reduction and food waste, through the company's packaging solutions.

Edwards will also partner with industry groups, trade associations and other external bodies to raise the bar within the industry and influence key stakeholders to drive towards a circular economy.

This recent appointment coincides with the recruitment of Brisset to the Linpac executive team, who has key competencies in both technical manufacturing and business development, in sales and product development.

In her new role as Managing Director for film, Brisset will help to strengthen existing partnerships and forge new ones.