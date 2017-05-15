Lung drainer bottle wins SPE Grand Prix

A bottle that lets patients drain their own lung or abdominal fluids at home has been recognised by the American Society of Plastics Engineers in its Global Parts Competition.

FGH Systems, creators of the PleurX Drainage Bottle, won the Grand Prix at the SPE awards with a bottle designed to help patients with internal fluid buildup, known as ascites or pleural effusion. With PleurX, ascites sufferers can drain fluids themselves in under 15 minutes.

Other companies commended were General Motors, for using air filters and engine insulators made from recycled water bottles in its 2016 Chevy Equinox series.

John Deere won the People’s Choice award for its HVAC Under Floor Duct, made in two pieces using the John Deere VBM process with a foam additive. The two parts are Infrared-welded to complete a one-piece air distribution system located below the cab of the John Deere Backhoe digger.