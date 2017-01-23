M&H Plastics develops tubes for Bartoline

M&H Plastics has used its new container production abilities to help a UK-based DIY products manufacturer rebrand its glue tubes.

Bartoline, based in Beverley, Yorkshire, has rolled out a new livery design on its range of adhesives and fillers, and used the opportunity to have M&H develop 300g tubes to accurately dispense glues. With its new capabilities in producing larger tubes, M&H could cater to Bartoline’s requirements, producing nozzled tubes for easy application.

Stuart Ockleton of Bartoline said “M&H Plastics created high quality flexible tubes decorated with fresh Bartoline designs, within the planned timescale, and we were grateful for their practical guidance throughout the project. We now look forward to developing the rest of Bartoline’s flexible tube packaging further with the M&H team”.