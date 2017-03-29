M&H Plastics produces eco-soap bottles from recycled HDPE

M&H Plastics, based in Beccles, Suffolk, has created ‘bubble-shaped’ soap containers from post consumer recycled HDPE for a new soap brand.

'Soaper Duper' soap highlights its ecologically friendly credentials, and recently secured stocking in Tesco and Liberty’s.

The appearance of the bottles was added by Royston Labels, who provided vibrant colours for a transparent film label.

The labels were made with a combination of flexo and silk screen process with a matte finish. A 'Peel and Read' label format was used on the reverse of the bottles providing additional consumer information.

Katie Neiman from Foam and Substance, said “M&H and Royston have worked together to provide a pack that is both eye-catching and functional. We are delighted with how our unique bottles have turned out and are sure our customers will love them too.”