‘Made in Britain’ mark an “unwritten guarantee of quality” says successful plastics exporter

WhatMore says its range of plastics homewares carries the mark of British quality

A UK-based manufacturer of plastic homewares says the ‘Made in Britain’ hallmark still carries a quality guarantee that has seen it start the year with two new export destinations.

Tony Grimshaw OBE, Director of Lancashire-based WhatMore, says the recent addition of customers in Switzerland and Israel is testament to the high quality of British-made products.

"A British plastic homewares manufacturer selling to a customer in Switzerland is simply brilliant,” Grimshaw commented.

“We have competitors in Germany and Italy, much closer geographically to this customer than us, and yet, they have chosen to do business with What More. That's testament to the high quality of our products and the value for money that we offer."

Israel is the company’s 70th export destination. It recently shipped a large order of bakeware, plus some plastic homewares to a customer in the region.

The business, which manufactures and distributes plastic household goods from its 500,000 square foot purpose-built facility in Altham in Lancashire, already exports to countries including Madagascar, China, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Brazil.

"We've found that the ‘Made in Britain' mark still carries an unwritten guarantee of quality for international markets and our products are serving to strengthen that conviction,” Grimshaw continued.

"We are grateful to the Department of International Trade North West and the East Lancs Chamber of Commerce whose contribution has helped us secure our new markets in Switzerland and Israel."