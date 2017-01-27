Maguire’s 50,000th Gravimetric blender delivered to major EU producer

× Expand Maguire presents credit note to thank Jasplastik SK

Maguire Europe has shipped its 50,000th Weigh Scale Blender (WSB) to Jasplastik-SK Sro, a European producer of consumer electronics, automotive components, and EPS packaging.

Maguire Vice-President of Sales, Frank Kavanagh, visited Jasplastik’s Manager Milan Macháček at his factory in Galanta, in Slovakia’s Trnava region, where he gave Macháček a credit note for $50,000 (£40,000) to purchase future equipment.

Built in America, Maguire blenders are the most widely used gravimetric blenders for plastics processing. Steve Maguire, the company’s President and Chief Designer, developed the blender in 1989. The blender sold to Jasplastik is a Weigh Scale Blender 240R, with maximum throughput in the 270 - 350 kg/hr range. Maguire supplies over 120 WSB models, with throughputs ranging from 40 to 5,500 kg/hr.

Kavanagh said: "The precision of the Maguire blender has generated substantial savings in material costs and increases in product quality throughout the industry.

"In combination with control systems and software developed by Maguire, the blender has also made advanced capabilities readily accessible to a wide range of processors, including lot-to-lot accountability and documentation, extrusion yield control, and factory automation."

A gravimetric batch blender sequentially dispenses each batch ingredient in its target proportion into a weigh chamber; then, by monitoring each gain in weight of a batch, the blender control adjusts subsequent batches to maintain accuracy and control raw material consumption.

Jasplastik recently opened a new plant in Nitra, Slovakia, where it will run 20 injection moulding machines and employ 300 workers - part of its output makes parts for Samsung and Sony consumer electronics.