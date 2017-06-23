Maier and ELIX to make Mercedes impact-resistant A-pillars

An ABS/polycarbonate blend has proven to have edge over PC/ABS blends with Maier, a leading supplier of automotive parts has selected an ABS/polycarbonate blend from ELIX Polymers to make exterior pillar covers on premium market cars from Mercedes-Benz.

Maier, based in Vizcaya, Spain, uses the ELIX Ultra HH4115HI in a two-component part, combining the ABS/PC with a polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA).

The central pillar cover is a technically highly demanding part that forms part of a complex assembly with other components. ELIX Ultra HH 4115 HI has high strength and temperature resistance, and low density.

The technical departments of Maier and ELIX Polymers worked together to find the best possible solution and optimise the injection conditions of the parts (one on each side of the car).

ELIX’s Ultra HH4115HI ABS/PC, launched in Autumn 2016, has several advantages over PC/ABS, with five per cent lower density (1.07 g/cm³ vs 1.13 g/cm³), as well as low emission and odour (VDA 278 VOC = 8 / FOG = 3 ppm, VDA 270 = 3.0). Its high flow rate (MVR is

14 cm³/10min under 5 kg force at 260°C) helps to reduce cycle times, increasing productivity. A further advantage is its very high impact strength (58 kJ/m² at 23°C, 41 kJ/m² at -30°C, according to ISO 180-1A). Significant cost savings are possible thanks to its better paintability versus PC/ABS, which leads to a reduced scrap rate.