Major investment from Evonik in new multi-layer films factory

Evonik is to expand its capacity for the production of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) films with a multi-million pound investment in a new production plant in Weiterstadt, Germany.

The new plant will enable production of extremely wide and high quality flat films with a “previously unachieved” number of layers.

Martin Krämer, Head of the Acrylic Products Business Line, said: “With the investment we have now approved, we are strengthening our role as innovation leader for acrylic-based technologies and products."

“This is an example of how we are putting our vision 'Evolution in acrylics is our passion' into daily business."

Evonik’s multi-layered PMMA films are used in medical technology, building windows and façades, as well as the graphics industry. It hopes the new Weiterstadt facility will be producing PMMA film by the end of 2018, and will create dozens of jobs.

Michael Enders, Head of Film Activities, said the new plant will also allow new film compositions: “We're expanding our offerings of custom-designed specialty films that offer not only our customers but also the consumers genuine added value.

“Wider multi-layer PMMA films allow particularly long-lasting and sustainable products and offer our customers new design and processing possibilities.”