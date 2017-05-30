Manufacturer hopes for sound of success with rebranded zipper range

× Expand Neil Dowling Plasfilms The recently rebranded SANZIP Sensory

A manufacturer of LDPE re-closable zippers has rebranded the range in order to promote the sound and sensation benefits offered by the products.

Formerly ‘SenzoZIP’, the range produced by Japanese manufacturer, C.I. Takiron Corporation and distributed in the UK by Leicestershire-based Plasfilms, is rebranding to ‘SANZIP Sensory’.

The new name will not only promote the benefits of the zippers, but also improve product category recognition across C.I. Takiron Corp’s portfolio, it says.

Commenting on the rebrand of the zipper, Plasfilms’ Stephen Harpham said: “With an existing portfolio of over 100 zipper grades, it was important to apply a multi-brand strategy to maximise the relevance of product types to the consumer.

“Initially launched late in 2015, this SANZIP product has proved to be very successful in the marketplace. The combination of audible characteristics and a tactile sensation of the zipper in operation have been key selling points, as well as the recent addition of a single zipper product.”

SANZIP Sensory is part of the wider SANZIP family and is available as a single, double or triple zipper.