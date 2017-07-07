Manufacturer of watertight rubber cast protectors scoops Superdrug contract

× Expand PDM PDM has won a contract to supply Superdrug with its award-winning Bloccs product

A Bristol-based manufacturer of rubber sleeves that protect plaster casts and dressings from water has signed a major new contract with retail giant, Superdrug.

Precision Dippings Manufacturing (PDM) won the contract to supply Superdrug with ‘Bloccs’, its first commercial product, in June, the same month as it achieved its best ever sales month.

“We are absolutely delighted with our success to date and continue to invest heavily in our branding, marketing and distribution network,” said PDM’s Director, Kate Richards.

PDM has seen a 20 percent increase in sales during this financial year and Bloccs, for which it won a Queen’s Award in 2016, is recording a 40 percent rise. Exports account for just under half of the overall sales total, with the US proving a particularly buoyant market.

“Our highly motivated, hard-working staff are hugely supportive by being flexible with their hours during this very busy period and, in terms of exporting, the Department of International Trade have been giving us invaluable advice and guidance,” Richards continued.

“We’ve been attending more trade shows too – including Medica, a world forum for medicine that takes place annually in Germany, and Arab Health, the Middle East’s largest exhibition of its kind. Our greatest area of growth has been in the medical sector.”

To keep up with demand, PDM has hired more permanent and temporary staff.

Superdrug is the second largest health and beauty retailer in the UK, joining Boots, Amazon and Lloyds Pharmacy as online distributors of Bloccs.