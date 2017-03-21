Manufacturers and Toolmakers conference success

Organisers of ‘Meet the Toolmakers 2017’, which took place in February at GF Machining Solutions in Coventry, have stated it to be a huge success.

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) and the Gauge and Toolmakers Association (GTMA) organised the half-day event which was attended by more than 70 people from over 60 companies. The event was structured to allow attendees to speak to exhibitors as well as one another, facilitating understanding between manufacturers as well as toolmakers.

Julia Moore, GTMA Chief Executive, said: “We have developed the Meet the Toolmaker event to be an informal but very professional environment, in which the exhibiting toolmakers and industrial sponsoring partners can interact with visiting manufacturing companies. The feedback for this year’s event has been extremely positive.”

Sara Cammarano, BPF Senior Industrial Issues Executive, said: “With over 70 attendees and 19 exhibitors, Meet the Toolmakers has almost become a small toolmaking tradeshow for BPF and GTMA members. This event is a unique opportunity for BPF moulders to speak to numerous toolmakers in one day, learn the latest achievements of the tooling industry and enable a quicker selection of potential partners for their new projects.”