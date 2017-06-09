EEF reacts to vote, saying Brexit strategy requires a rethink

EEF, the manufacturers’ organization, has focused on ‘industry’s ability to stay calm’ after the results of the General Election, hoping that when a party works out a Government agreement, it ‘puts industry first’.

Terry Scuoler, Chief Executive of EEF, said: “Business has become used to political uncertainty in recent years, and industry’s ability to stay calm and help keep the British economy moving in the right direction will be critical in the unpredictable days ahead. While politicians work out a solution to the leadership of the country, they must put industry first and ensure business receives as much support and backing as possible.

“The Brexit negotiating strategy requires a careful rethink. Industry should be at the table, alongside whatever administration is formed, to help ensure we have the right negotiating position, which is something that's been sadly lacking until now.

“The main parties have championed an industrial strategy for Britain and this must not be a casualty of the political turmoil. It is the best blueprint for business in the current circumstances.”

As its stands on the Friday morning after the election, the election has left the UK with a hung parliament, as none of the parties have won enough seats to form a Government alone. The most likely outcome is said to be a Conservative deal with the Democratic Unionist Party, who won ten seats in Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Theresa May has denied any plans to step down.

More to follow...