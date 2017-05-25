Marie-France Sosa named as SPE Honoured Service Member

Marie-France Sosa, Director of Sales and Project Development at Canada-based Plastiques GPR, is being honoured for her contribution to the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE).

Sosa has shown outstanding long term dedication to the Society, with nearly a quarter of a decade’s experience in the industry, which has been highly varied.

Her extensive educational experience includes a Bachelor degree from the University of Québec in Industrial Design, a degree in applied technologies of plastics materials, and from the HEC Business School of Montréal, three certificates in sales and negotiation, customer service, and marketing.

She has held positions at various organisations, including Regional Accounts Manager at Ashland, QC Inspector at Les Plastiques, and Project Manager at Plastic Age Products.

She has been on the Board of Director of the Québec Section since 1993, holding positions such as Secretary, Education Chair, Membership Chair, Programme Chair, and President.

In addition, the Québec Section elected Marie-France as Personality of the Year in 2001.

Donald Duvall and Benjamin Lopez, of Kautex Maschinenbau, were also honoured by the Society of Plastics Engineers.

They were officially introduced as Honoured Service Members on March 21st, 2017.

These three are among only 325 members have received the Honoured Service Member recognition since it was established in 1992.