McLaren to 3D print parts at trackside with Stratasys kit

3D printing will also be used at trackside to produce parts and tooling on demand for immediate evaluation during tests and races by McLaren and Stratasys.

McLaren Racing is expanding its use of Stratasys 3D printing to produce components for its 2017 Formula 1 MCL32 race car with the goal of accelerating design modifications and reducing weight to increase performance.

Neil Oatley, Design and Development Director, McLaren Racing, said: “We are consistently modifying and improving our Formula 1 car designs, so the ability to test new designs quickly is critical to making the car lighter and more importantly increasing the number of tangible iterations in improved car performance. If we can bring new developments to the car one race earlier - going from new idea to new part in only a few days – this will be a key factor in making the McLaren MCL32 more competitive. By expanding the use of Stratasys 3D printing in our manufacturing processes, including producing final car components, composite lay-up and sacrificial tools, cutting jigs, and more, we are decreasing our lead times while increasing part complexity.”

To further accelerate design and manufacturing cycles, McLaren Honda will bring a Stratasys uPrint SE Plus to track testing and races on-site, enabling the team to produce parts and tooling on demand.

Andy Middleton, President, Stratasys Europe, said: “Formula 1 is one of the world’s best proving grounds for our additive manufacturing solutions. As the Official Supplier of 3D Printing Solutions to the McLaren-Honda Formula 1 team, we are working closely together to solve their engineering challenges in the workshop, in the wind-tunnel, and on the track. We believe that this, in turn, will enable us to develop new materials and applications that bring new efficiencies and capabilities to McLaren Racing and other automotive designers and manufacturers.”