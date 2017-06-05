Milacron extends Ferromatik plant production

Milacron has extended its production period for its Ferromatik injection moulding machines, in Malterdigen, Baden-Württemburg, Germany.

In March 2016, Milacron announced it would move injection moulding machine assembly and machining from Malterdigen, to a factory in the Czech Republic by the end of 2017. 130 workers were to lose jobs, though some of them will now return to the factory to complete the orders. Milacron has struggled over the last decade to make the Malterdigen plant profitable.

× Expand Milacron Milacron Ferromatik Injection Moulding machine

The company will continue production at Malterdingen until the end of 2019, due to higher orders for machines across Europe. It still plans to transfer manufacturing operations to its new facilities in the Czech Republic but will use both German and Czech facilities for a period.

Denis Poelman, Milacron Managing Director, said: “Milacron has a proud history in Malterdingen designing, engineering and manufacturing the Ferromatik line of injection moulding machines. As I’ve always stated, Milacron will still have a strong presence in Malterdingen even after the manufacturing operations transition to the Czech Republic. Milacron is committed to remain in the Malterdingen area and if there were to be a move it would be within 25 kilometres of our current location. Milacron’s European injection molding machinery business will retain and grow the Engineering, Research, Service, Sales, Marketing and Aftermarket departments.”