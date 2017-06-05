Molecor expands PVC-O pipes factory in South Africa

Molecor, a Spanish pipe engineering company, has installed a second manufacturing line at its Oriented PVC Pipes factory in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

Along with its partner Sizabantu Piping Systems, Molecor has supplied thousands of miles of PVC-O pipelines in Africa, which are certified according to the specification of the South African standard SANS 16422. Sizabantu, in the Richards Bay Industrial Zone, supplies pipes to South African farms and civil engineering projects.

Molecor South Africa started in 2016 with the implementation of a production line for PVC-O pipes, and only a year later the production capacity has doubled with the start-up of the second production line. Molecor hopes its technology will provide the answer for Africa’s urgent demand for potable water supplies.

The plant has a production capacity of 8,000 tonnes per year in the manufacture of TOM PVC-O pipes - thanks to the expansion Molecor will have access to large water projects with water pipes of large diameters and high pressures, manufactured with Molecor technology.

The technology allows the production of TOM PVC-O pipes automatically and with a pipe-to-pipe quality control, guaranteeing the quality of the product throughout its life.