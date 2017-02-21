Motan Colortronic achieves SafeContractor accreditation

Chesterfield-based Motan Colortronic Limited has been awarded accreditation from SafeContractor for its commitment to achieving excellence in health and safety.

The company, which supplies material handling solutions, chillers, temperature controllers, granulators and recycling equipment says participation in the scheme shows its commitment to the importance of good practice when it comes to health and safety.

Commenting, Karl Miller, Managing Director of Motan Colortronic Limited, said: ““We are delighted to receive such accreditation in recognition of the high standards we adopt with regards to health and safety and this demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our customers in the UK and Ireland.”