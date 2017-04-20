Motan Colortronic Limited appoints new Recycling and Metal Detection Manager

Motan Colortronic Limited has announced the appointment of Carlton Hicks as Product Manager for its Recycling and Metal Detection technologies.

In his new role, Hicks will be responsible for product ranges including Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH high performance continuous melt filters; Herbold Meckesheim GmbH granulators and recycling systems; and Sesotec GmbH magnet and metal detection systems.

Hicks will focus on offering support to both new and existing customers, working alongside Motan’s sales team throughout the UK and Ireland.

In a statement, Motan Colortronic Limited said: “Cartlon Hicks’ extensive knowledge, particularly in the area of metal detection, will complement our current extensive support of the market and generate expansion into new areas of the industry.”