Motan starts search for innovative ideas in plastics for second award

Motan has opened applications for its second Innovation Award, to to bring new ideas in plastics development from individuals or teams.

The granulation firm has set a prize fund of €20,000 (£17,700) to be split between winners.

Sandra Füllsack, Managing Director of Motan, said: “Too many good ideas are never developed or pursued. As a result, the industry loses enormous potential. We want to find these treasures which are often found inside people’s heads and left to languish in drawers.”

Applications can be for all fields of plastics production. As well as the prize money, the winners will also receive support developing their idea for the market and Motan will also help them with their own patent application.

The application deadline is 31 December 2017. Independent judges will choose the shortlist in March 2018.

The judging criteria is for a practical application in the plastics industry and how well it can be implemented and its market potential for material handling. The five best applicants will present their idea during the summer of 2018. In October 2018, the prizes will be awarded during the FAKUMA in Friedrichshafen. The competition is open to all.