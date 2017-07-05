Moulding engineer makes the most of Uni partnership

Hugh Henry, a project engineer at IPC Mouldings, has successfully graduated from a ‘Knowledge Transfer Partnership’, a link between industry and academia, with a two-year project at Queen’s University Belfast.

KTP is a UK-wide programme that helps businesses improve their competitiveness and productivity through the better use of knowledge, technology and skills from engineering students.

It works as a three-way partnership between a business, an academic institution and a recent graduate. Whilst employed by the academic institution, the graduate works at the company and throughout the course of KTP, brings new skills and knowledge to the business through their chosen project.

Hugh’s project, as part of KTP, was to enhance the existing expertise in high value manufacturing, by embedding knowledge of new and emerging high performance polymer materials for moulded products.

Speaking about his time with KTP, Henry said: “I started KTP in October 2014, shortly after I graduated. My role within IPC involved the knowledge transfer of technical processes, the research and innovation of new polymer materials, as well as the development and improvement of the new product introduction process.

“KTP provided me with an opportunity to further my knowledge and skills, which ultimately will benefit IPC through business development and growth, an increase in revenue, as well as adding value to the services they provide to clients.”

Henry’s final grade was ‘Outstanding’: “To achieve the highest grade of outstanding was fantastic – for me it was the icing on the cake, after working so hard. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with IPC and very pleased with my new role as Project Engineer.”

Joanne Liddle, Managing Director of IPC Mouldings, said: “Throughout the entire KTP programme, Hugh has shown his ability to successfully complete projects through hard work, commitment and determination, which has resulted in an increase in revenue for us. The final accreditation of outstanding is well deserved, and we as a company are very proud of what Hugh has achieved.”

Liddle added: “KTP is an excellent programme. The scheme provided us with a channel for improving our company processes, as well as helping with business development and growth. We would definitely consider using KTP in the future.”

KTP is co-funded by Invest NI with Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency. The purpose of the programme is to find and drive the science and technology innovations for economic growth.

Lorraine Marks, KTP Manager at Queen’s University in Belfast said: “Hugh showed a lot of potential throughout the course of the KTP programme. He was a pleasure to have on the scheme, and the accreditation of outstanding was very well deserved. We wish Hugh well in his future endeavours.”