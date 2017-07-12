Movacolor unveils HQ plans

Movacolor, a manufacturer of high quality dosing systems for plastics colouring, will build new offices in its home of Sneek, in the Netherlands' province of Friesland.

The company, which has made precision gravimetric dosing systems for thirty years, hopes to move to the energy-neutral building in Autumn 2018.

The building will include solar panels, top cooling in the entire building, underfloor heating and heat pumps, with charging stations for electric cars.

The new location is three times bigger, for Movacolor’s workforce of over 30 people.

Gerhard Dersjant, CEO, said: “Besides the fact that I am very happy and proud of our new building, I am convinced that this will further help us in promoting this beautiful and innovative company. In the Netherlands and beyond, because sales of Movacolor products mostly takes place outside our borders. We are looking forward to receiving our foreign and Dutch guests in this new eye-catcher.”