Multi-mill investment secures Clariant’s position in China

By 2021, the water-based coatings market is estimated to grow to $19 billion (£14.6 billion) from $15 billion in the Asia Pacific region.

The investment will ensure local manufacturing of solutions for the plastics, coating, and inks industry in China.

Christian Kohlpaintner, Clariant’s Executive Committee Member, said: "This investment is another proof point of our commitment to strengthen Clariant’s position in China, where the future of our company is going to be decided. Local production in China puts us in a better position to benefit from the growth perspectives of the Asia region, and especially of China. Being closer to our customers enables us to better cooperate and tailor our solutions to their needs as well as gain valuable market insights.”

Two production facilities will be added to Clairant's site in Zhenjiang, to shorten supply lead times and deliver solutions more swiftly in the region.

Stephan Lynen, Head of Clariant BU Additives, said: “Clariant’s BU Additives faces strong demand from its customers in China and across Asia for sustainable value enhancement in the plastics, coatings and inks industries. With our new local manufacturing facilities we improve the proximity to our customer needs, accelerate our response time and enlarge our offering for high-end solutions. Bringing these technologies to the growth markets in Asia is the logical next step.”