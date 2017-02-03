Nampak Plastics appoints Managing Director

Nampak Plastics Europe, a British bottle producer, has appointed Arnold Mitterer as its new Managing Director.

Mitterer replaces the company’s acting managing director Alan Terhoven (returning to his role as Finance Director), and will oversee the business’s strategy, aiming to lead creative, innovative and sustainable plastic packaging solutions.

Mitterer will manage Nampak’s European business activities, facilitating its growth and expansion into new markets. He joins Nampak from Alpla UK, where he held the role of general manager for over 15 years.

He said: “My previous experience will allow me to support Nampak in building on its market position in the packaging sector. I look forward to working with a talented and highly motivated team in putting our growth plans into practice.”

Andre de Ruyter, Chief Executive Officer of Nampak, said: “Arnold joins at a pivotal time for the company as we endeavour to grow and develop our customer base and product offerings. Heading up Nampak’s European operations, he will be leading the company to create added value through innovative engineering and manufacturing processes in close co-operation with our customers.”