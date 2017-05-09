National festival displays re-usable plastic artwork

Lancashire-based injection moulding specialist, MGS Technical Plastics recently worked with a local artist to create a plastic work of art for the National Festival of Making on the 6th and 7th May.

MGS said it hoped the artwork, produced by artist Robyn Woolston using plastic ‘sprues’ from the production process, would showcase its work to the local community and highlight the role of injection moulding.

The aim of the festival was to present Blackburn’s manufacturing industry, which is integral to the economy of the area.

All the plastic within the work will later be reground and re-used by the company.

Robyn Woolston said: "Family histories run parallel with the evolution of manufacturing. As my father worked in plastic injection moulding his entire life, I connected with strong intergenerational narratives emerging through interviews with employees with similar histories.

"The installation works ambitiously in colour, form and scale to assist viewers' comprehension of the nature and scale of the waste produced through industrial manufacturing, alongside revealing design, fabrication and moulding processes."

Samantha Taylor, MGS Marketing Manager, said: "Blackburn's Festival of Making is an excellent opportunity to shout about the town's world-leading manufacturing base.”

Blackburn has been the home of MGS for nearly four years; the company was previously situated in Bolton.