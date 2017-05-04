New British distributor for Zobel Chemie

Zobel Chemie has appointed ProKolor as its distributor in the UK of its Zowo-plast coatings product range.

The coatings are a high-performance water-based system for application on PVC building components.

Harry Zobel, Zobel Chemie General Manager, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of ProKolor as our exclusive UK distributors.

“With the long coatings industry experience of the founders and our shared values and service ethics, we believe we have found the perfect partners in ProKolor to bring our technology and service model to the UK market… We are therefore delighted to transfer our proven PVC decorating solution to the UK and look forward to a long and mutually successful future serving our new UK customers.”

Mike Blowers and Graham White, founders of ProKolor, said: “We formed ProKolor because we passionately believe that coatings provide a superior decorating solution for PVC construction products, and our partnership with Zobel means that we can offer the highest performing and most ecologically sustainable products available. Our vision is to work closely with our customers to help them adopt coatings as their preferred PVC decorating method and thereby to move to a leaner and more responsive production model that will fulfil all of their customer expectations for a limitless choice of colour.”