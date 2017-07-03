Covestro opens coextrusion plant in Germany

Covestro has expanded its film production capability, investing around €20 million (£17.5 million) and taking on 15 staff by opening a new production facility for multilayered flat films in Dormagen, Germany.

The films are used in security cards, automotive interiors, medical devices and displays.

Klaus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer, said: “This investment represents a significant expansion of our films business and a boost to Dormagen’s position as a competence centre for high-quality films. Establishing the new film production plant is part of our ongoing series of investments in the Dormagen site.”

In 2014, Covestro commissioned a new large-scale facility for TDI foam components there. Last year, a pilot plant was opened that for the first time uses carbon dioxide as a raw material for high-grade plastics precursors.

Nina Schmarander, Head of Films, said: “This enables us to meet the growing demand for high-quality flat films and align ourselves even better with market trends. At the same time, it expands our range of tailored products, which create added value along the entire value chain.”

Covestro will use the Dormagen facility to further develop multilayer films, some of which play a key role in ID cards as security features can be embedded, providing protection from counterfeiting.