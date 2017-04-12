New-look Phoenix Engineering takes flight following acquisition

× Expand Phoenix Phoenix Managing Director, Paul Edwards (left), with John Horspool.

Nine months on from its acquisition by Pentagon Plastics, the newly-styled Phoenix Engineering is positioning itself as “one to watch” following investment in infrastructure and working practices.

Phoenix, which specialises in mould tool servicing, repair, modification, pre-production development, production tools and sub-contract services, has had an overhaul of its internal procedures, with the implementation of a fully integrated Supply Chain Management system.

This, it says, allows better management and monitoring of the workflow, provides improved visibility of work in progress, will provide a detailed work history on mould tools and allows the business to operate tighter control over the company finances. Phoenix says it is now “far better equipped” to continually monitor KPI’s and ensures that customer service levels are maintained at every stage.

In addition, the company’s engineering team has been through a process of analysis and re-organisation, with skilled staff realigned to better serve customers in their areas of expertise.

The company’s workshop manager, John Horspool, says Phoenix intends to expand its current workforce, to ensure the level of expertise is maintained. “Training is the key to delivering the toolmakers that it will need to support the business going forward and maintain high levels of service,” he explained.

In addition to these IT and structural improvements, Phoenix has also gone through a rebranding process, as well as participating in trade events.

Phoenix’ new Owner and Managing Director, Paul Edwards, who is also Managing Director of Pentagon Plastics, says the company has begun to see “a steady increase in turnover” as the new changes have been implemented.

“I have been questioned as to why I invested in a toolmaking firm when there is so much uncertainty around the economy and manufacturing, but it has proved a shrewd move in my opinion. Experience has shown us that last year was a slow one for tooling so to me it seemed the perfect time to acquire the business ‘next door’,” he explained.

“This has allowed us time to review the workings of the business and implement subtle changes that will have far reaching effects in improving the efficiency and allow us to support our customers in a more systematic way. The initiatives are proven and therefore we have the confidence that they will make a true difference.”

Edwards says Phoenix will be “one to watch” as the company looks to build upon the growth it has seen, as well as make best use of its newly implemented systems.