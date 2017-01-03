New plastic packaging ensures 1950s beauty product retains its youth

× Expand Astral The new pots for the Astral beauty formula, produced by London-based RPC Manuplastics.

New plastic packaging produced by a UK-based packaging manufacturer has helped modernise an iconic beauty brand.

RPC Manuplastics, based in London, is supplying 50ml, 200ml and 500ml jars for the ‘Astral’ range of moisturiser from DDD Ltd, which has retained its original product formula since it was launched in the 1950s.

The new, injection moulded pots and lids retain the blue colour of the original packaging for on-shelf recognition, but with an updated, modern design.

“Since 1953, the same Astral formula has been used by all kinds of women for all kinds of things. We wanted to tell our story through our packaging,” commented Sian Rimmer, Astral Brand Manager.

“Manuplastics and M&H have helped us to deliver a new pot that reflects our original pack design whilst modernising the brand for the future.”