New role created at Omega after business growth

A period of rapid business growth has led to a new appointment at the Omega Plastics Group.

David Greasley has been appointed as project estimating engineer at the Blyth based plastic injection moulding and tooling firm.

In this role, Greasley will be responsible for handling enquiries from both new and existing customers and providing quotes for projects across all of the market sectors Omega operates in, including automotive, medical and defence.

With over 30 years’ experience within the manufacturing industry, including development and prototyping in the automotive sector, Greasley's appointment has come at a critical time for the business as it pushes towards reaching its annual growth target.

Megan Carr, Marketing manager at the Omega Plastics Group, said: “We’ve strengthened our sales team to ensure it is equipped to deal with the growth in the business, while maintaining our high standards of customer service.

“By bringing a dedicated person on board to help manage our enquiries and quotations, we are now achieving up to 99 per cent on-time quote delivery, which is a vitally important aspect of our customer service activities and overall business performance.”

Greasley said: “Having been a customer of Omega Plastics during my working life in the North East, I already had a really strong working relationship with the company, so I was delighted to be offered the chance to work for them at this incredibly exciting time.”

Since the company’s inception in 2006, the Omega Plastics Group has achieved significant growth and invested heavily at its sites in Blyth, Washington and Hartlepool.