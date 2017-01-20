New Sales Director at AB Systems

AB Systems has appointed a new Sales Director.

Milton Shelley joined AB Systems, based near Oxford, to work on technical sales for the materials handlers.

Shelley has moved to AB Systems after working for Jenco for eight years. He has a wealth of experience in plastics handling from previous roles in South Africa, for Nissei ASB and Conair. He served as National Chairman for the Plastics Institute of South Africa for three years, for which he was awarded a fellowship for services to the South African industry.

Shelley is a specialist in PET projects from conception to completion, and will now work with AB System’s engineers to make bespoke devices for manufacturers. He said: “AB Systems is a highly ambitious firm that’s growing through a genuine dedication to service excellence, engineering expertise, and innovative, out-of-the-box solutions. Their approach and ethos is refreshing, and I’m excited to take AB Systems’ offering out into the market.”

Jeff Day, Managing Director, said: “AB Systems is dedicated to engineering excellence, so it was important for us to secure a Sales Director with technical expertise as well as great business acumen. Milton fits this description perfectly, with extensive international experience from hands-on installation and commissioning of systems to industry advisory and leadership positions. He is going to be an asset to our growing client base, and we are so pleased to welcome him to the team – candidates like Milton are a rare find.”