Nordson releases PLA Screw and Barrel Package

Nordson has released a PLA Screw and Barrel Package which will eliminate guesswork and minimise start-up complications.

Nordson Corporation has announced that a plasticising system optimised for processing polylactic (PLA) bioplastics can provide greater productivity and a better product quality than standard screw and barrel systems while resisting the corrosive and abrasive effects of PLA compounds.

The package includes screw geometries designed specifically for PLA that minimises shear and controlling melt while increasing throughput.

It also mixes segments that deliver and homogenised melt, and contains screw and barrel materials that resist the mildly corrosive effects of PLA and the abrasion caught by compound ingredients.

Mark Colella, Global Product Manager, said: “The Xaloy PLA package enhances productivity and product quality while providing a longer working life than standard plasticising components. Because our technology is optimised for PLA, we can deliver a working system to our customers that minimises start-up nuisances and is ready to meet production targets out-of-the-box, with no guesswork involved.”

The Xaloy Efficient barrier screw provides chaotic and distributive mixing and homogenised melt temperatures, and is for use in accordance with extrusion.

For injection moulding, there is the Xaloy EasyMelt screw, which can be tailored to a specific PLA resin grade for temperature control and rapid recovery.

Barrels in the package system for all PLA applications are lined with Xaloy X-800 inlay, which is a nickel-based alloy with tungsten carbide.