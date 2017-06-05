Nordson releases Xaloy screw and barrel package

Nordson has announced that a plasticising system optimised for processing polylactic acid (PLA) bioplastics provides greater productivity and better product quality than standard screw and barrel systems, while resisting the corrosive effects of PLA compounds.

The new Xaloy PLA screw and barrel system is based on technology developed in cooperation with producers of PLA resins, and incorporates three key elements, which are screw geometries designed specifically for PLA that increase throughput while minimising shear and controlling melt temperature, mixing segments that deliver a homogenised, and screw and barrel materials that resist the mildly corrosive effects of PLA and the abrasion caused by compound materials.

For all PLA applications, barrels in the new package system are lined with Xaloy X-800 inlay, a nickel-based alloy with tungsten carbide that is more wear resistant than iron, iron chromium, and nickel-cobalt alloys, providing enhanced abrasion and corrosion resistance.

Screws consist of 17-4 ph stainless steel with Xaloy X-183 hardfacing.

Mark Colella, Global Product Manager for Nordson, said: “The Xaloy PLA package enhances productivity and product quality while providing a longer working life than standard plasticising components. Because our technology is optimised for PLA, we can deliver a working system to our customers that minimises start-up nuisances and is ready to meet production targets out of the box, with no guesswork involved.”