Nottingham student creates recycled plastic bench

A River Trent shaped bench has been created with recycled plastic by a Nottingham Trent University student.

The Decorative Arts student, Mary Preston, designed the bench to comply with the university’s ‘Greening the City’ plan, to create eco-friendly spaces.

She made sketches of the river after studying aerial images.

The bench, which is called Laminar Flow, will be incorporated with scented flowers to relax students during exam periods.

She said: “Coming from a farming background I have seen the volume of plastic waste and the impact it has on the environment and I wanted to bring a positive change to this. I wanted to use the material to make something everyone could enjoy.”

Laminar Flow was funded through Nottingham Trent University’s Green Leaders project, where students can earn a grant of up to £1000, and it has been shortlisted for the Nottingham Trent Students’ Union Green Impact Award.

It will also be exhibited from 3rd to 10th of June at the University’s 2017 Degree Show.