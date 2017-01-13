One of UK’s biggest plastics manufacturers named 2017 Export Champion

× Expand Wham The Wham range of plastics products produced by What More

A plastics manufacturer based in Padiham, Lancashire, has been named one of the North West’s ‘Export Champions’ for the fourth consecutive year.

What More UK, one of the country’s biggest producers of plastics products, has been included in the Department for International Trade’s (DIT) 2017 list of companies that have shown success in exporting their goods overseas.

The ‘Export Champions’ are a group of successful exporters from a range of industries across the North West that share best practice through events and provide mentoring support to other North West businesses looking to get started with exporting or to grow their export markets.

"What More is grateful for the support it received from UKTI and DIT when it started exporting in 2008,” explained Tony Grimshaw OBE, Company Director.

“Being an Export Champion is the perfect way for us to help other companies across the UK who are in the position we were in back then."

What More, which produces plastics housewares and storage products under the ‘Wham’ brand, has recently added the Philippines to its growing list of over 70 export destinations.

It has previously been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of the company’s achievements in international trade.