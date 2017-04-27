Organisation set up to support PVC use in cables

The ECVM (European Council for Vinyl Manufacturers) has established a new platform to support the PVC cables supply chain.

PVC4cables was launched at the PVC 2017 Conference in Brighton, bringing together the producers of PVC resins, stabilisers and plasticisers, and open for participation by PVC compounders and PVC cables producers.

PVC4cables intends to act as a driver for environmentally responsible innovations in the PVC cables sector and as a focal point for dialogue and communications with all stakeholders: compounds and cable producers, regulators, specifiers, installers, electricians, media and the public. Accounting for 46 per cent of the cables market in Europe, PVC is the most used polymer for electric and telecommunication cables.

× Expand Carlo Ciotti, PVC4Cables

Wires and cables represent today the largest application sector for flexible PVC in Europe, absorbing around 7 per cent of the PVC resins manufactured.

Zdenek Hruska, PVC4cables Project Manager, said: “PVC cables are one of the key application markets in Europe and one of the main sources of recycled PVC.

“With this initiative, we aim to provide a valuable point of reference for the entire PVC cables value chain and its stakeholders. We are confident that PVC4cables will enhance cooperation among PVC resins, additives, compounds and cables producers to promote the technical and functional benefits of PVC cables, and will stimulate research and innovation to further improve products’ quality and sustainability.”

Carlo Ciotti, President of the Italian PVC Forum, said: “The PVC cables value chain is engaged in the research and development of new formulations to ensure maximum safety and protection of the environment and the health of users and consumers. Thanks to the European PVC industry’s sustainability programmes, the PVC cables value chain is well positioned to steadily moving towards a true model of circular economy.”