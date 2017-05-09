Pat Farrey new CEO of the Society of Plastics Engineers

American plastics body the Society of Plastics Engineers has appointed Patrick Farrey as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Farrey will succeed Wim De Vos, who is to step down in June.

Farrey has worked for 23 years in the publication and association management sector. As Vice-President at Kellen, an American associations management firm, he supported several associations as acting Executive Director.

Scott Owens, SPE President, said: “With over 15 years of managing societies and associations, Farrey brings a great deal of non-profit experience.”