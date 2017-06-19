Pentagon Plastics picks winner at South Bank design grads award

Paul Edwards and Gabby Day, directors at Pentagon Plastics, have supported the degree show for Product Design students at the London South Bank University.

The final degree show was held at the Keyworth Centre, on June 14, where Edwards presented a speech on the plastics manufacturing industry and how design plays a key part in a product’s success. He offered advice to students about understanding the method of manufacture when designing a part, before presenting the award for Best Product and Injection Mould Tool Design.

The winner of Pentagon’s award was Jack Fearnley, for his understanding and application of design for injection moulding in his ‘Earplug Case’ project.

Fearnley won a day on-site at Pentagon alongside the technical team of his area of interest. He will start his career at Hellerman-Tyton.

× Expand Paul Edwards presents award to Jack Fearnley.

Also speaking was Caroline Simcock from Dyson, delivering a motivational speech and student award.

Edwards and Day viewed some projects from Alan Rallings, presenting his Cyclopic concept and prototype, Dan Dawkins’ Wash Box, Re’em Haneman with his CYGO project and Joshua Yeates, who’s Cherub product advances baby travel equipment.

Pentagon Plastics said it works with South Bank design students by inviting them to facilities yearly, an initiative that students really benefit from to strengthen their skills in preparation for their career paths.