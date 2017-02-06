Petainer teams up with Crusader to increase PET beer keg sales in UK

Producers of a one-way beer keg made of PET are hoping to gain market share with the appointment of a new UK distributor.

London-based Petainer, the company behind petainerKeg, has appointed Sheffield-based supplier Crusader as its UK distributor for its fully recyclable and lightweight beer barrel system.

Petainer says the innovative barrel is expanding its market share as a low-cost alternative to traditional steel kegs, with growing popularity of disposable kegs amongst publicans.

The PET keg is gaining attention due to its reduced cost of ownership and sustainability benefits. The plastic keg also maintains a long shelf life for beers for a year.

Brett Lamont, Sales Director Distribution at Petainer said: “The appointment of Crusader as our UK distributor is another important step in building our global network of distribution partners for our products. We have chosen Crusader because they understand the brewery market very well and recognise that there is a huge opportunity for one-way PET kegs.”

The environmental benefits of the lightweight, fully recyclable petainerKeg system includes low carbon emissions and reduced freight costs. Additional advantages of the PetainerKeg include a brand-new, unused keg for every filling, the opportunity to economically enter new out-of-area or export markets and savings, because there is no need to own a stock of metal kegs. They are also safe and portable and lightweight.

Justin Raines, co-founder of Crusader, said: “We are delighted to be appointed as Petainer’s distributor in the UK. We have built up an impressive client base of breweries large and small. With craft brewers looking for new packaging options for their products, a new venture with Petainer to provide one-way PET kegs is a great solution to meet this growing demand.”