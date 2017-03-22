Pharmaceutical workstation pushes the boundaries of rotomoulding design

× Expand QUBE The QUBE is suited to demanding testing within the healthcare industry and pushes the boundaries of rotomoulding design

A UK-based company specialising in decontamination and infection control solutions has developed a new workstation said to push the limits when it comes to rotomoulding design.

As part of its ongoing product developments, Bioquell UK Ltd, based in Hampshire, designed and created the ‘QUBE’, a modular, flexible aseptic workstation with fully integrated hydrogen peroxide vapour (HPV) technology.

The QUBE allows a variety of configurations that tailor the workspace to the needs of the specific process. The combination of unidirectional airflow and an ISO 5/Grade A working environment with rapid HPV bio-decontamination means the workstation is suitable for applications such as cytotoxic preparation, gene therapies, cell therapies, sterility testing and others.

Produced using rotomoulding powders from A. Schulman, the QUBE module demands a high level of quality in the production process, owing to the extreme high tolerances due to multiple parts, with higher scratch resistance and no warpage.

“A. Schulman thrives on working closely with moulders on new projects, the closer we work with our moulding customers, the more opportunities of building partnerships that achieve high quality mouldings such as the QUBE,” explained Les Druyf, A. Schulman’s Roto Product Line Manager.

“Bioquell UK Ltd. is a very good technical moulder that we have worked well with over many years to meet the high demands of the end user. I can honestly say the Qube is one of the best rotomoulded products I have seen in 36 years in the industry.”