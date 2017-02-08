Phoenix Engineering to join ‘Meet the Toolmaker’ day in Coventry

Phoenix Engineering will join the British Plastics Federation (BPF) and the GTMA at a ‘Meet the Toolmaker’ event on February 16th in Coventry.

The mould tool service firm, which was bought by Pentagon Plastics in 2016, will take part in its first toolmaker meeting at GF Machining Solutions in Coventry where it aims to promote its mould tool services to injection moulders.

The ‘Meet the Toolmaker’ session is collaboratively run by the British Plastics Federation (BPF) and the Gauge and Toolmakers Association (GTMA).

Phoenix Engineering, based in Horsham, West Sussex, provides a comprehensive service to plastic injection moulders including; mould tool servicing, repair and modification, pre-production development, production tools and sub-contract machining.