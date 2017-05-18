Plasgran releases coloured PP for injection moulding applications

Plasgran has released a range of coloured polypropylene materials for injection moulding applications that are based entirely on domestically recycled packaging containers.

This release comes off the back of announcements that the Cambridgeshire-based company has seen a steep growth curve in recent years.

Thanks to a long-term investment strategy, Plasgran has seen the business rise from £5 million turnover in 2010 to a projected £22 million turnover in 2017.

The strategy is based on sourcing the state of the art in separating and compounding technology, and has been backed by an investment in quality and technical development.

Mark Roberts, Managing Director of Plasgran, said: “With all the negative press in the headlines at present it’s important to be able to explain to consumers that their recycling efforts do in fact generate a valuable raw material which we can use to create value-added and high quality compounded material which is used, in some cases, to produce the very containers that are used to collect the streams in the first place. Just because a material comes from recycled sources does not mean moulders should have to compromise on quality or technological performance.”