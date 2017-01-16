Plastic automotive parts supplier to build new UK manufacturing base

× Expand Polytec Phase one of Polytec's new facility in Telford. (Image: Telford and Wrekin Council)

Manufacturer of high quality plastic parts, Polytec Group, has announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility in Telford, England, to supply the automotive industry.

Polytec, which is headquartered in Austria but has manufacturing facilities worldwide, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality plastic parts, a full service provider in the field of injection moulding and a specialist in fibre-reinforced plastics supply.

The new base, at Telford’s T54 technology park, is a result of securing several major new contracts with vehicle manufacturers that it is unable to fulfil from its current production site in Bromyard, Hertfordshire.

The new site will be constructed in three phases; the first to build a new paint plant and assembly hall, followed by a manufacturing facility and further assembly hall. It is thought the new investment will bring as many as 100 jobs through the first phase alone.

Commenting, a spokesman for Polytec said: "We are very excited about this investment as it will allow us to both increase our capacity and introduce the latest technologies specifically in the painting process."

The new facility is a result of the Land Deal between the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) and Telford & Wrekin Council.

Karl Tupling, General Manager for HCA in the Midlands, said: “Polytec’s proposed investment has the potential to bring significant jobs to Telford and fits squarely with the local strategy to encourage automotive supply chain growth.”