Plastic containers manufactured in Lancashire “reach around two thirds of global population”

What More UK, based near Accrington, is shipping plastic containers to the Philippines, the 71st country on its list of export destinations.

The ‘Wham’-branded plastic kitchen containers are sold across the world, from Canada to New Zealand, and Tony Grimshaw, What More Director, believes the Made in Britain mark is a selling point.

He said: "It's staggering to think that our products are now available to around two thirds of people across the world. There's no doubt that the ‘Made in Britain' tag is of significance to our overseas customers. It represents quality and we work hard to ensure our customer service reinforces that notion.”

Earlier this year the company announced that the Department for International Trade (DIT) had named them a North-West Export Champion for the fourth consecutive year. The company has only been exporting its products overseas since 2008.