Plastic packaging IS the greener option for supermarkets says BPF

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) says supermarkets should continue to benefit from the use of plastics packaging, rather than acting to eliminate it.

The comments come in response to ‘A Plastic Free Aisle’, a new campaign by marine conservation charity, Plastic Oceans Foundation, which is urging supermarkets to create a plastic-free aisle in every store to divert plastic waste from the world’s oceans.

Responding to the initiative, Barry Turner, BPF Director of Plastics and Flexible Packaging, said: “Customers and retailers should continue benefitting from the numerous technical and environmental advantages of plastic packaging before ensuring it is recycled. In addition, everyone needs to continue to take action to prevent littering and to prevent plastic from finding its way into our oceans.”

In addition to a plastic-free aisle in every store, Plastic Oceans Foundation will lobby the UK’s major retailers in the next few weeks to ask that they consider more biodegradable materials for food packaging.

However, Turner pointed out that consumers should remember that plastics packaging is chosen specifically for the benefits it offers and that, in many cases, is the best material for the job.

“It is important that the public understands that plastic packaging IS the greener option — it uses less energy to produce, reduces transport costs and CO2 emissions because it is lightweight, and significantly reduces the amount of fresh food wasted by protecting it in a hygienic environment and extending its shelf life,” Turner continued.

“Remember — ten years ago a major retailer trialled selling cucumbers without plastic packaging but the scheme was abandoned due to the huge amount of food that was wasted.”

This latest campaign from the Plastic Oceans Foundation follows on from the airing of ‘A Plastic Tide’ last month, a film produced as part of Sky News’ ‘Ocean Rescue’ campaign to highlight the scale of plastic pollution.

In a televised debate at the time of the film screening, Turner, who appeared on the panel, said that education and changing behaviour, not banning plastics, is the key to change. He highlighted a number of initiatives in which the plastics industry is involved that are designed to encourage such.