Plastics associations react to New Plastics Economy report

European plastics trade associations have endorsed a report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

European Plastics Converters (EuPC), based in Brussels, and Industrievereinigung Kunststoffverpackungen (IK), in Bad Homburg, Germany, have published their reactions to the release of ‘The New Plastics Economy – Catalysing Action’ by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

Alexandre Dangis, Managing Director of EuPC, said: “We acknowledge the report’s emphasis on the need to further unlock the potential of reusing and recycling plastic packaging in Europe, while ensuring our main priority - the safety and health of the consumer, as well as working on the educational aspects for future generations [that is] currently missing.”

Ulf Kelterborn, IK General Manager, said: “[In Germany] the recycled plastic packaging is actually channelled back into the product cycle, which saves resources.

“The association sees a great need for action in other parts of the world in the development of effective waste management and recycling systems. The emerging economies in Asia are currently the main sources of global marine litter. Support from the Ellen MacArthur initiative and its supporters is therefore particularly necessary in these countries.”

Kelterborn also focused on recycling success in Germany, noting that high recycling rate targets have already been met by the widespread independent return system for PET bottles in supermarkets, which he said guarantees high recycling quality due to in-situ sorting.

The EuPC said challenges in achieving a Global Plastics Protocol arise from protective national measures, with “a lack of harmonisation, even in the colours of waste bins within the European Union.” Its response took issue with the report’s recommendation to “replace PVC, polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, as a priority, as uncommon packaging materials with alternatives”. In a statement, it wrote: “It might be improper to define certain packaging materials as ‘uncommon’. The same rationale, ie, the lack of economic viability of small volumes for recycling, can well apply to biodegradable plastics which can contaminate the traditional plastics recycling stream in a similar way.

EuPC also highlighted a need for more “informed education on waste”.

‘The New Plastics Economy – Catalysing Action’ is the latest report from the New Plastics Economy, an initiative convened by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation which brings together plastics and environmental stakeholders to work towards a circular plastics economy.